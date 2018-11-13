Ayodhya dispute: Plaintiff Haji Mahboob backs Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s efforts for out-of-court settlement

Ayodhya dispute: Plaintiff Haji Mehboob backs Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s efforts for out-of-court settlement

In a big boost to the efforts being made by spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to resolve Ayodhya dispute through talks, Muslim petitioner Haji Mahboob in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case has come out in support of an out-of-court settlement. In a letter to Sri Sri, Haji Mahboob on Monday welcomed the efforts of Art of Living’s founder to amicably resolve the matter.

Mahboob said that if there is a mutual agreement relating to the settlement of the case, it will be good, adding that an out-of-court settlement is in the interest of the nation as it will bring long-lasting peace.

“We are fully aware of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s efforts to amicably resolve the Ayodhya issue. We believe that an out-of-court settlement of the Ayodhya issue will bring long-term harmony and peace between Hindus and Muslims,” his letter reads.

“We fully support and laud his (Sri Sri) noble efforts,” he added.

Speaking to reporters later, Mahboob reiterated that he will extend full support to Sri Sri if he comes forward to mediate.

“See, I feel Sri Sri is better among all other saints and mahants, he has weight to what he speaks… if he comes forward to work, I will support him,” he said.

The letter also bears the signature of Imam of Kevda Masjid, Ayodhya and Imam of Tedhi Bazaar Masjid.

The development is crucial as it comes close on the heels of the monthly meeting of the National Commission for Minorities. The meeting is slated to be held on Wednesday where discussions on Ayodhya issue is expected.

Last year, the Supreme Court had suggested an out-of-court settlement among parties in the case. Later, Art of Living founder Sri Sri started mediating to help the involved parties settle the dispute amicably. He had even visited Ayodhya and met all the involved parties. But his efforts couldn’t yield result as the majority of Muslims were opposed to the idea of resolving the issue through mutual consent.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday declined an early hearing of petitions in the case saying it has already listed the appeals before the appropriate bench in January. The court had on October 29 fixed the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case for the first week of January next year before an appropriate bench which will decide the schedule of hearing.