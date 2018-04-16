Ayodhya dispute: Mohan Bhagwat calls for Hindu unity on Ram Mandir, says ‘temple must be built where it was’

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has reignited the Ram Mandir issue, saying the temple will be constructed only at the disputed site. Speaking at a rally in Maharashtra’s Palghar on Sunday, Bhagwat called for unity among Hindus on the issue. He said that the root of the Indian culture will only be served after the construction of the Ram temple.

Bhagwat said that the Muslims in India didn’t destroy the temple but it was demolished by Muslims based outside the country. “Foreign forces destroyed temples in India to demoralise Indians,” he said. It is now the responsibility of people to restore the demolished temple where it originally stood. “We are independent and we have the right to rebuild whatever was destroyed because these were not just temples but the symbols of our identity,” he said.

“There is no doubt that the temple must be built at the spot where it was,” he added.

The case is presently being heard by the Supreme Court. A total of 13 appeals were filed in the Supreme Court against the Allahabad High Court’s 2010 judgement that favoured three-way division of the disputed land. The top court will on April 27 resume the hearing in the decades-old case.

Bhagwat also hit out at other religious groups for attempting to convert Hindus. Besides, he utilised the opportunity to attack the opposition parties for blaming the Sangh for rising incidents of violence in the country. He said that those who lost elections are now inciting to people to fight against each other on the basis of caste.



Several opposition parties have been blaming the BJP and RSS for rising incidents of violence across the country. All parties have even buried their differences to share a common platform to take on the BJP. They have been saying that the BJP government was denying the rights promised under the Constitution to the minorities and the marginalised section of the society. The government has, however, refuted charges saying opposition parties are doing so keeping 2019 general elections in mind.