Ayodhya Dispute: Hindus running out of patience, bring law to build Ram Temple, BJP leaders tell Modi govt

The court’s decision of deferment did not go down well with the leaders who were expecting a verdict in the next few months. (PTI)

The demand for bringing a law to construct Ram Temple at Ayodhya gained momentum on Monday with the Supreme Court postponing the hearing into the Ram Janmabhoomi-Bari title suit at least till January 2019. While the demand from the government to bring a law for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya was restricted to some Hindu groups, some BJP leaders have also joined the chorus seeking an ordinance route.

The development comes after the Supreme Court deferred the Ayodhya hearing till January 2019, which is when it will set a date for hearing by an appropriate bench. The court’s decision of deferment did not go down well with the leaders who were expecting a verdict in the next few months.

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s denial to take up the case urgently, Union minister Giriraj Singh said there should be no debate on this issue. “The court is also not needed. I am worried that Hindus are losing their patience, I don’t know what will happen then,” he said.

Just hours before the Supreme Court hearing, Singh had hinted at the anger among the Hindus at the delay in judgement. “Hindus are running out of patience. I fear what will happen if Hindus lose patience.”

Rejecting the demand by the Uttar Pradesh government that the century-old dispute be taken up on priority, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said, “We have our own priorities.” The court also observed that an “appropriate bench” would decide when to take up daily hearings, indicating that a different bench will be set up to hear the case and he may not be on it.

BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan expressed surprise at the priorities of the court. He said that the Ram Temple should be constructed and the government should explore all possibilities.

Bajrang Dal founder-president and former BJP MP Vinay Katiyar said that the issue was being delayed due to pressure from the Congress. He said people like Kapil Sibal and Prashant Bhushan are pressing for delaying the issue. “Till when will Ram bhakts wait? The Congress will come to know in 2019,” he added.

Not only the BJP, but its ally Shiv Sena has also voiced support for an ordinance to construct Ram Temple at Ayodhya. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the government should bring a law to build it. He said that Ram Temple is a “matter of faith” and the court “cannot decide on this”. “The government should bring an ordinance,” he added.

However, the government has so far not responded to the ordinance call. Speaking on the recent developments, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government has full faith in the Supreme Court and added that a lot of people want that the hearing on the issue should be completed soon.