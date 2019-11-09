Ayodhya case verdict: Priyanka Gandhi calls for peace ahead of Supreme Court judgement

Priyanka Gandhi

Ayodhya Ram Mandir case: Minutes ahead of Supreme Court delivers its judgement in the decades-old Ayodhya land dispute case, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi appealed to the people of the country to accept the verdict of the top court. No matter what the outcome of the case, Priyanka appealed to citizens to maintain unity and social harmony across the country.

“You all know that the Supreme Court is all set to deliver its verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case. It is the duty of the countrymen to maintain unity, social harmony and mutual respect, the country is known for since thousands of years, whatever verdict the apex court gives”, she tweeted.

In another tweet, she said, “This is the country of Mahatma Gandhi. It is our duty to stick to his message of peace and non-violence.”

The Congress party is meeting on Saturday morning to discuss its strategy after the verdict. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting was earlier scheduled to be held on Sunday.

जैसा कि आप सबको पता है, अयोध्या मामले पर आज उच्चतम न्यायालय का फैसला आने वाला है। इस घड़ी में न्यायालय का जो भी निर्णय हो, देश की एकता, सामाजिक सद्भाव, और आपसी प्रेम की हज़ारों साल पुरानी परम्परा को बनाए रखने की ज़िम्मेदारी हम सबकी है । #AYODHYAVERDICT — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 9, 2019

“The CWC meeting has been rescheduled to tomorrow 09.11.19, 0945 am at 10 Janpath. CWC members, Permanent Invitees & Special invitees will be attending the meeting,” KC Venugopal tweeted last night.

PM Narendra Modi also took to Twitter and said that the judgment “will not be a victory or defeat” for anyone. The PM, through a series of tweets, said that priority should be given to strengthening the country’s tradition of maintaining peace and harmony after the verdict is delivered.

“The Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya would not be a matter of victory or loss. My appeal to countrymen is that it should be our priority that the verdict should strengthen India’s great tradition of peace, unity and amity,” he tweeted.

ये महात्मा गांधी का देश है। अमन और अहिंसा के संदेश पर क़ायम रहना हमारा कर्तव्य है। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 9, 2019

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in and around the Supreme Court ahead of the judgment in the case. Barricades have been put up on all roads leading to the top court’s premises. Security has also been tightened outside the residences of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer, who are part of the five-judge Constitution Bench, that will deliver the judgment.

The Supreme Court is expected to pronounce the judgement at 10.30 a.m. on Saturday.