Ayodhya case: Union Minister Giriraj Singh says anything can happen if Hindus lose patience

By: | Published: October 29, 2018 12:56 PM

Union Minister Giriraj Singh says anything can happen if Hindus lose patience (Image: ANI)

BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Giriraj Singh on Monday said that Hindus are losing their patience on the Ram temple issue and feared that anything could happen in the country. Speaking to news agency ANI, the BJP leader said, “Ab Hinduon ka sabr tut raha hai. Mujhe bhay hai ki Hinduon ka sabr tuta toh kya hoga. (The patience of Hindus is waning. I fear what could happen if Hindus lose their patience).” The statement came on a day when the Supreme court was to begin hearing on a batch of pleas challenging the Allahabad High Court’s 2010 verdict which divided the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid area in Ayodhya between Ram Lalla, Sunni Wakf Board and Nirmohi Akhara.

Earlier on October 22, 2018, Singh had issued a controversial statement asking the Muslims to be ready to face “consequences” if they refused to support Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had also said that it would not wait longer for the top court’s verdict as it has already waited for long.

RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) chief Mohan Bhagwat had also demanded a law for the construction of Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. Bhagwat had said that politics is delaying the constructing of the temple.

READ ALSO| Ayodhya case LIVE Updates: Supreme Court adjourns hearing on Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute to January 2019

In his annual Vijayadashami address in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, the RSS chief said, “The government should clear the path for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya through an appropriate and requisite law. The temple construction was necessary from the ‘self-esteem point of view’ and it will also pave way for an atmosphere of goodwill and oneness”, reports The Indian Express.

BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao had also said that saffron party will build Ram temple on the site but would wait for the final judgement of the top court.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Ayodhya case: Union Minister Giriraj Singh says anything can happen if Hindus lose patience
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Infrastructure
Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which budget family scooter to buy & why?
Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which budget family scooter to buy & why?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition