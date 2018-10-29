Ayodhya case: Union Minister Giriraj Singh says anything can happen if Hindus lose patience

Union Minister Giriraj Singh says anything can happen if Hindus lose patience (Image: ANI)

BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Giriraj Singh on Monday said that Hindus are losing their patience on the Ram temple issue and feared that anything could happen in the country. Speaking to news agency ANI, the BJP leader said, “Ab Hinduon ka sabr tut raha hai. Mujhe bhay hai ki Hinduon ka sabr tuta toh kya hoga. (The patience of Hindus is waning. I fear what could happen if Hindus lose their patience).” The statement came on a day when the Supreme court was to begin hearing on a batch of pleas challenging the Allahabad High Court’s 2010 verdict which divided the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid area in Ayodhya between Ram Lalla, Sunni Wakf Board and Nirmohi Akhara.

Ab Hinduon ka sabr tut raha hai. Mujhe bhay hai ki Hinduon ka sabr tuta toh kya hoga: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on #RamTemple matter pic.twitter.com/XqWsuIk8lJ — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2018

Earlier on October 22, 2018, Singh had issued a controversial statement asking the Muslims to be ready to face “consequences” if they refused to support Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had also said that it would not wait longer for the top court’s verdict as it has already waited for long.

RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) chief Mohan Bhagwat had also demanded a law for the construction of Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. Bhagwat had said that politics is delaying the constructing of the temple.

In his annual Vijayadashami address in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, the RSS chief said, “The government should clear the path for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya through an appropriate and requisite law. The temple construction was necessary from the ‘self-esteem point of view’ and it will also pave way for an atmosphere of goodwill and oneness”, reports The Indian Express.

BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao had also said that saffron party will build Ram temple on the site but would wait for the final judgement of the top court.