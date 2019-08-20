Ayodhya case: Temple destroyed to build mosque, says advocate for Ram Lalla Virajman

The submissions were made during the eighth day hearing in the case before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.
The Hindu temple in Ayodhya was destroyed to construct a mosque at the disputed site, said advocate for Ram Lalla Virajman, one of the parties in the politically-sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, on Tuesday while referring to an ASI report. Senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, appearing for the deity, told the court that the ASI’s report refers to figures of crocodiles and tortoise, which were alien to the Muslim culture.
The submissions were made during the eighth day hearing in the case before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. The senior advocate is referring to other archaeological evidences from the ASI’s report to buttress claims that the disputed area had a Hindu temple. The hearing is underway before the bench also comprising justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.
