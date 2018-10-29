Ayodhya case: Supreme Court to resume hearing on pleas contesting Allahabad High Court’s 2010 verdict

The Supreme Court will on Monday resume hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. The matter will come up for hearing before the a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

The other justices on the bench are SK Kaul and KM Joseph. They will hear the case under “direction matters”.

Also Read: Ram Mandir before 2019 elections? VHP to reach out to MPs to garner support for early construction

Earlier on September 27, the court had refused to revisit the 1994 verdict in Ismail Faruqui case passed by a Constitution bench that a mosque was not integral to Islam. The verdict had arisen during the hearing of the land dispute case, forcing Muslim parties to file a petition urging the top court to revisit its own order.

Watch video:

In a majority verdict of 2:1, a three-judge bench headed by then CJI Dipak Misra said the civil suit has to be decided on the basis of evidence. The bench made it clear that the two decades old verdict has no relevance to this issue.

“We again make it clear that questionable observations made in Ismail Faruqui’s case were made in the context of land acquisition and that those observations were neither relevant for deciding the suits nor relevant for deciding these appeals,” Misra had said.

However, Justice S Abdul Nazeer had disagreed and observed that the matter has to be decided considering religious belief which requires detailed consideration.

The Allahabad High Court had in its 2010 verdict bifurcated the 2.77 acres of land among three parties – Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. But the parties involved in the case had contested the order in the Supreme Court.