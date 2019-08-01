Ayodhya case: Supreme Court to consider mediation panel’s report, decide future course of action

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, on July 18, had asked the three-member mediation panel, headed by former apex court judge F M I Kalifulla, to inform the court about the outcome of the mediation proceedings as on July 31 by August 1 to enable it to proceed further in the matter.
The Supreme Court is likely to consider on Friday the “outcome” of the mediation proceedings conducted by a panel set up to amicably resolve the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute at Ayodhya and may decide the future course of action by deciding either to hear it or to continue with the mediation.
It is understood that the Kalifulla panel has submitted its report on Thursday in a sealed cover about the progress made in the in-camera mediation proceedings.
