Ayodhya case: Supreme Court asks mediation panel to submit report by July 31, next hearing on August 2

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted time till July 31 to the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid mediation committee. The next hearing will take place on August 2.

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the mediation committee it had set up on the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute to continue its efforts to resolve the three-decades-old case through mutual agreement till July 31. The court, at an earlier hearing on July 10 seeking early hearing in the case, had asked the panel to submit its report by July 18. The court had said that it would initiate daily hearing in the case from July 25 if the panel failed to submit a conclusive report in the case. The initial deadline for submission of report by the panel was August 15, which has now been shifted ahead by 15 days.

The committee headed by Justice FMI Kalifulla submitted its report on the progress of the mediation to the top court. The panel includes Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravishankar and mediation expert Sriram Panchu.

The bench headed by CJI Rajan Gogoi accepted the report and granted time till July 31 to the panel. The court directed the committee to submit its report by July 31 on the progress made during the meditation and fixed August 2 as the next date of hearing.

“We now fix the date of hearing on August 2nd. We request the mediation committee to inform the outcome of the proceedings as of July 31st,” CJI Gogoi said.

The court said that it will not put on record contents of the mediation report since it was to remain confidential.