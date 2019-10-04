Ayodhya case: Supreme Court advances deadline to conclude hearing to October 17

With less than 10 days of active hearing left, intense arguments are predicted in the Ayodhya title dispute case in the Supreme Court.

Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute: The Supreme Court on Friday advanced the deadline to conclude hearing of arguments in the Ayodhya case to October 17. Earlier, the apex court had given the date of completion of submissions of arguments by October 18. The court was hearing the arguments on the 37th day of the daily hearings in the Ayodhya dispute case.

While Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for the Muslim side, has until October 14 to conclude his arguments, the next two days have been kept for the Hindu parties to respond to Dhawan’s arguments before both sides argue on the relief they seek from the court on October 17. Effectively, only four days of active hearing is left.

On Friday, Dhawan argued that some of the issues that were discussed in the mediation process were not kept confidential. “Evidence and opinions were leaked on Twitter,” said Dhawan on Friday during the Supreme Court hearing.

A day earlier, Hindu parties asserted that claims of the Muslim side over the 2.77 acre land in the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute were belied by the excavated material which suggested existence of a “massive structure” beneath the demolished mosque.

However, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who is appearing for Muslim parties, said that as per the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report there is no conclusive proof or findings of destruction of a temple.

The day-to-day hearing in the politically vexing 70-year-old case had commenced on August 6, with arguments being made on behalf of the Nirmohi Akhara. In the subsequent hearings, submissions were also made on behalf of the deity Ram Lalla and the Ram Janmabhoomi Punaruddhar Samiti.

The Ayodhya case is being heard by a Constitution bench comprising of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer. The apex court had initiated day-to-day hearing in the matter after mediation efforts failed. CJI Gogoi will retire in November.

The court had expressed the probability of hearing on Saturdays, if it is required.