Ayodhya case: Ram temple will bring peace, foster brotherhood, says spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who was part of the apex court-appointed mediation panel in the Ayodhya dispute case, on Friday expressed confidence that the proposed Ram temple will bring peace in the country and establish brotherhood between communities. The Supreme Court, in its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title case on November 9, said the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land in Ayodhya should be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who was one of the three litigants.

Talking to reporters on his arrival at the city airport, Ravi Shankar said the country for long dreamt about a grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. Asked how he envisages the proposed Ram temple to be, Ravi Shankar said, “Which will bring peace in the country and establish brotherhood between both the communities. Work has started towards the realisation of the dream the country harboured for a long time of having a grand Ram temple.”

On being asked about his views on the SC judgement as he was part of the Ayodhya dispute mediation committee, the Art of Living founder said, “That work has been accomplished. What we had said earlier has happened. The decision is also likewise.” “The work on Ram temple will start soon,” he said in response to another query. The spiritual leader said he would not be a part of the committee that is being formed to oversee construction of the Ram temple.

In its judgement, the Supreme Court also directed the Centre to allot five acres of land to the Sunni Waqf Board, also a litigant in the case, in Ayodhya to build a mosque. Ravi Shankar is here to inaugurate ‘Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav’, a cultural event which is a brainchild of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.