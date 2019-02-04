Ayodhya case: Plea in Supreme Court challenging law on land acquisition close to disputed site

Supreme Court

A plea has been filed in the Supreme court challenging Acquisition of Certain Area constitutional validity of Ayodhya Act, 1993. This has come days after the Centre filed an appeal in the top court urging to return the “non-disputed” surplus land that was earlier acquired near disputed ite to a Hindu trust and other original owners.

The government had acquired the said land under the Acquisition of Certain Areas of Ayodhya Act, 1993. the act provides for the acquisition of a certain area at Ayodhya and for matters linked therewith or incidental thereto.

The Centre, in its application, requested for modification of the apex court order of March 31, 2003. Under this order, it was asked to maintain the “status quo” in connection with the land that included non-disputed acquired plots

“The applicant (Centre) is filing this application seeking permission of this court to permit the applicant to fulfil the duty to revert/restore/hand over the excess/superfluous land acquired under the Acquisition of Certain Areas of Ayodhya Act, 1993,” it said.

The application, filed on Monday in the top court, said that that Parliament has no legislative competence to acquire land that is belonging to the state.

The plea has been filed by a group of lawyers, who claim to devotees of Ram Lalla. In its application, the group said that only state legislature has the power to take steps related to the management of affairs of religious institutions in its territory.