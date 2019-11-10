Ayodhya case: Mobile internet services remain suspended in parts of Rajasthan

Published: November 10, 2019 9:36:09 PM

The services were blocked Saturday to contain possible spread of rumours following the apex court verdict.

Mobile internet services remained blocked in Jaipur and many other areas of Rajasthan on Sunday as a precautionary measure in view of the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya case.

“A decision to resume the services would be taken tomorrow after a review,” DG law and order M L Lather said.

The ban on mobile internet services affected online services like cab booking, food delivery, ticket bookings etc.

The situation has remained normal across the state.

“Elaborate security arrangements were made across the state to maintain law and order and no untoward incident occurred,” Lather said.

