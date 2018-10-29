Ayodhya case LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to begin hearing into Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site title dispute

Ayodhya case: The appeals will be heard by a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. (Source: IE)

Ayodhya Land Dispute Case Live Updates: The Supreme Court will on Monday hear a batch of pleas challenging the Allahabad High Court’s 2010 verdict which divided the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid area in Ayodhya between Ram Lalla, Sunni Wakf Board and Nirmohi Akhara. The appeals will be heard by a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph. This comes after a Supreme Court bench headed by the then CJI Dipak Misra had on September 27 had refused to refer to a five-judge Constitution bench the issue of reconsideration of the observations in its 1994 judgment that a mosque was not integral to Islam which had arisen during the hearing of the Ayodhya land dispute.

READ | Ayodhya land title dispute: SC paves way for hearing on October 29

Justice Ashok Bhushan while reading the judgment for himself and the Chief Justice of India had said that it has to find out the context in which the five-judge bench had delivered the 1994 verdict. Justice S Abdul Nazeer had disagreed with the two judges and said whether a mosque is integral to Islam has to be decided considering religious belief which requires detailed consideration.