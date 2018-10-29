Ayodhya case LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to begin hearing into Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site title dispute

Ayodhya Land Dispute Case Live Updates: The Supreme Court will on Monday hear a batch of pleas challenging the Allahabad High Court’s 2010 verdict which divided the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid area in Ayodhya between Ram Lalla, Sunni Wakf Board and Nirmohi Akhara. The appeals will be heard by a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph. This comes after a Supreme Court bench headed by the then CJI Dipak Misra had on September 27 had refused to refer to a five-judge Constitution bench the issue of reconsideration of the observations in its 1994 judgment that a mosque was not integral to Islam which had arisen during the hearing of the Ayodhya land dispute.
Justice Ashok Bhushan while reading the judgment for himself and the Chief Justice of India had said that it has to find out the context in which the five-judge bench had delivered the 1994 verdict. Justice S Abdul Nazeer had disagreed with the two judges and said whether a mosque is integral to Islam has to be decided considering religious belief which requires detailed consideration.
When Togadia was asked about the delay in construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya at an event on Sunday, he said, "I will only talk about farmers today". Replying to a query on visit by leaders of Congress and BJP to temples during the elections, he said, "When a person does not have any other hope he goes to (visit) God".
UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey Sunday said former Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Pravin Togadia is "no more relevant” vis-a-vis Ayodhya movement. "The BJP stand is very clear. It is committed to building Ram Temple in Ayodhya. It is of the view that the Ram temple should be built through consensus or as per the way shown by the court. And, whenever, such circumstances arise, the party will always be ready,” Pandey said. He added: "As far as Togadia is concerned, he is no more relevant."
The Babri Masjid was built by Mir Baqi, commander of Mughal emperor Babur in 1528. In 1885, Mahant Raghubir Das filed plea in Faizabad district court seeking permission to build a canopy outside the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid structure. The court rejected the plea at that time.After years of conflict, the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid structure was demolished in 1993.Check full timeline of events | Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case
On Sunday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha national president Virendra Singh Mast urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate the process of enacting a law that will pave the way for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.
'The BJP is committed towards building the Ram temple. A majority of people in the country want a grand Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya. The Modi government should take the initiative for making a law for the construction of the Ram temple. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had also echoed the same sentiments earlier,' he told reporters here Saturday night,' he said.
There are some crucial decisions that the CJI may take today. While one will be deciding on a date to commence hearing the title dispute, the CJI also needs to decide whether he will head the bench after Dipak Misra's retirement.