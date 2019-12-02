Ayodhya case: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind to file review plea against SC’s verdict on Monday afternoon

New Delhi | Published: December 2, 2019 12:52:24 PM

On November 14, the working committee of the Jamiat had formed a five-member panel comprising legal experts and religious scholars to look into every aspect of the Supreme Court's November 9 verdict.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, ayodhya case, ayodhya verdict, sc verdict on ayodhya, ram mandir, ram templeThe panel under the chairmanship of Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani had looked into the prospects of the review petition challenging the apex court verdict and recommended that a review plea should be filed in the case.

