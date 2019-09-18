Ayodhya case hearing: Supreme Court says parties can go for mediation if they want to

By: |
Updated: September 18, 2019 12:01:57 PM

 The bench said the day-to-day proceedings in the land dispute case have reached "an advanced stage" and will continue.

Ayodhya case hearing, Supreme Court, Ram Janmabhoomi, Babri Masjid land dispute case, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, latest news on ayodhya caseA five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it has received a letter from former Supreme Court judge F M I Kalifulla, who was heading the three-member mediation panel, saying some parties have written to him for resumption of the mediation process.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that if parties to the Ram-Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute case want to amicably resolve the matter through mediation, they can still go ahead with it. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it has received a letter from former Supreme Court judge F M I Kalifulla, who was heading the three-member mediation panel, saying some parties have written to him for resumption of the mediation process.

Also read: Mamata Banerjee has ‘chance meeting’ with PM Modi’s wife Jashodaban at Kolkata airport, gifts her saree

The bench said the day-to-day proceedings in the land dispute case have reached “an advanced stage” and will continue. The court, however, said the mediation process under the chairmanship of Justice Kalifulla can still continue and proceedings before it will remain confidential.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Ayodhya case hearing: Supreme Court says parties can go for mediation if they want to
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition