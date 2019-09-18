Ayodhya case: Supreme Court verdict should end dispute once and for all, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

Ayodhya case hearing: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that he is hopeful of a favourable verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri masjid dispute after the Supreme Court on Wednesday set October 18 as the deadline for hearings in the case to conclude. Adityanath said the BJP government will implement the top court’s order like it has always done in the past.

“Day-to-day hearing in the matter has given hope. I believe that the Supreme Court must take a decision which will end the dispute once and for all,” Adityanath told News18 in an interview.

“We are hopeful of a favourable verdict. I am confident that the BJP will implement whatever the Supreme Court orders. We have respected and implemented court’s orders on previous occasions too,” he added.

Referring to the Supreme Court-mandated mediation process in the decades-old matter, Yogi Adityanath said it was unfortunate that the effort failed to come to any conclusion.



Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court while setting October 18 deadline for hearing to conclude in the political sensitive case asked both Hindu and Muslim sodes to inform it about the tentative ‘time schedule’ for their respective concluding arguments.

The deadline given by the apex court assumes significance as Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who is heading the five-judge Constitution bench hearing the Ayodhya case, is set to retire on November 17.