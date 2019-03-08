Ram Mandir Ayodhya case LIVE: Supreme Court refers Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute to mediation, hands three-member panel 8-week deadline

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered mediation in the Ram Mandir case. The court has granted 8 weeks time.

Ram Mandir Ayodhya Case Verdict Live Updates: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered time-bound mediation in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case. The court also appointed a three-member panel. The court has granted eight weeks time to the panel and asked it to submit first status report within four weeks, The mediation process would begin from next week.

The panel will be headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice FM Kalifulla. Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and mediation expert Sriram Panchu have also been appointed as the members. The mediation will be held in Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh.

In its order, the Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice SA Bobde, Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice S Abdul Nazeer also ordered that mediation proceedings will remain confidential and media cannot publish details of proceedings.

“Court monitored mediation proceedings will be confidential,” CJI Ranjan Gogoi said.

On March 6, the court had reserved its order on sending the contentious issue for mediation even as Hindu parties and the state of Uttar Pradesh opposed the court’s suggestion. However, Muslim parties said that they are okay if the court decides to send the matter for mediation. The court had observed that it was looking at hearts, minds and healing if possible and that a negotiated settlement was best the way restore pace.

A total of 14 petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court contesting the 2010 Allahabad High Court’s order to bifurcate the disputed 2.77 acres of land equally among the three involved parties – Nirmohi Akhara, Ram Lall and Sunni Waqf Board.