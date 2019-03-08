Ram Mandir Ayodhya case LIVE: Supreme Court refers Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute to mediation, hands three-member panel 8-week deadline

Ram Mandir Ayodhya Case Verdict Live Updates: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered time-bound mediation in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case. The court also appointed a three-member panel. The court has granted eight weeks time to the panel and asked it to submit first status report within four weeks, The mediation process would begin from next week.
The panel will be headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice FM Kalifulla. Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and mediation expert Sriram Panchu have also been appointed as the members. The mediation will be held in Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh.
In its order, the Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice SA Bobde, Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice S Abdul Nazeer also ordered that mediation proceedings will remain confidential and media cannot publish details of proceedings.
“Court monitored mediation proceedings will be confidential,” CJI Ranjan Gogoi said.
On March 6, the court had reserved its order on sending the contentious issue for mediation even as Hindu parties and the state of Uttar Pradesh opposed the court’s suggestion. However, Muslim parties said that they are okay if the court decides to send the matter for mediation. The court had observed that it was looking at hearts, minds and healing if possible and that a negotiated settlement was best the way restore pace.
A total of 14 petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court contesting the 2010 Allahabad High Court’s order to bifurcate the disputed 2.77 acres of land equally among the three involved parties – Nirmohi Akhara, Ram Lall and Sunni Waqf Board.
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that Sri Sri Ravi Shankar who has been appointed a mediator had earlier made a statement 'if muslims don't give up their claim on Ayodhya, India will become Syria.' It would've been better if SC had appointed a neutral person.
Former Suprme Court judge Justice Ibrahim Kalifullah said that he will take every effort to resolve te case amicably. "I understand SC has appointed a mediation committee headed by me. I am yet to received order copy. I can say if committee has been constituted we'll take every effort to resolve the issue amicably."
AIMPLB member and convener of Babri Masjid Action Committee Zafaryab Jilani said, "We have already said that we will cooperate in the mediation. Now, whatever we have to say, we will say it to the mediation panel, not outside."
Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has welcomed the Supreme Court's order. In his remark, Maurya said, "Won't question SC order. In the past, efforts made to arrive at a solution, but with no success. No Lord Ram devotee or saint wants delay in construction of Ram Mandir."
Supreme Court said that mediators can co-opt more on the panel if necessary. Uttar Pradesh government to provide mediators all the facilities in Faizabad. Mediators can seek further legal assistance as and when required.
The court has ordered the panel to file first status report within four weeks. The court has granted eight weeks time to the panel for mediation in the Ram Mandir case.
The Supreme Court suggested mediation during the eight weeks that are available as case records are being prepared for the hearing of the batch of cross petitions challenging the Allahabad High Court's 2010 verdict. The HC had in its order said that the disputed site be bifurcated equally among the three parties -- Nirmohi Akhada, Ram Lalla and the Sunni Waqf Board.
During the last hearing, Justice DY who is also a part of the bench that is hearing the case, cited the non-binding nature of the outcome of the mediation as opposed to adjudication which is binding. Observing that the 'desirability of negotiated process can't be underscored', he asked, 'If mediation takes place, how would we bind them.'
Azeemullah Siddiqi, media in-charge of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, said that meditation will be an effective way to decide the dispute. "If the court decision favours one party, it will make the other side unhappy. Mediation will help in solving the grievances of both the sides," he said.
Maulana Ansar Raza, head of the Garib Nawaz Foundation, an NGO, said that the Ayodhya title dispute should be decided at the earliest. Raza said that mediation was a good idea but the question remained as to who will head the mediation proceedings.
Hindu Mahasabha lawyer Hari Shankar Jain said that the mediation process was bound to fail as there could be no compromise on the place of the birth of Lord Ram. “It’s a question of our faith and sentiments. It’s Ramjanmabhoomi. There is no question of compromise,” he said.
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has pitched for an early solution of the Ayodhya dispute. VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said the Muslim parties were trying to delay the issue by filing one application after another. Bansal added that the VHP was not against mediation, but that the matter was getting delayed because of such pleas.
The Supreme Court has indicated that mediation proceedings will not be open to media reporting. "It should not be reported, once the mediation process is on," Justice Bobde said.
On Wednesday, the court said that it can settle the land dispute but it is looking at larger perspective of the matter. The court said that the matter is not just between two private parties but it affects two communities. Justice Bobde said, "It is about mind, hear and healing the relationship. We have read history and know history. We have no control over what had happened in the past... Babar invading, whether there was a mosque or temple. We are only concerned with resolving the dispute."
Hindu parties argued that in past whenever the matter was referred for mediation, it has failed. They said that it will delay the matter further and the mediation will fail once again. They told the court that Muslim parties boycotted mediation whenever it reached in final stage.
On Wednesday, when the Supreme Court suggested to refer the matter for mediation, the Hindu parties including the state of Uttar Pradesh opposed it. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who was appearing for Uttar Pradesh said that mediation will not be advisable and prudent to take this path. Senior counsel CS Vaidyanathan, who appeared on behalf of the deity Ram Lalla, also opposed the mediation and told the court that the birth place of Lord Ram was a matter of faith and belief and they cannot take a contrary view in the mediation.
Besides passing an order on mediation, the Supreme Court will also look into the expenditure part and other resources needed for the process. Issued like who will bear the expenses if the matter if referred for mediation.
The Supreme Court will decide whether the Ayodhya title dispute case will be resolved through mediation. The verdict will be delivered by the Constitution bench at 10:30 am.