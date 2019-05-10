Ayodhya case hearing: SC likely to consider mediation panel report in Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute today

Ayodhya dispute: The Supreme Court is on Friday expected to hear the Ayodhya land dispute case, day after a committee formed by it submitted an interim report in a sealed cover. The top court had asked the three-panel committee appointed former apex court judge F M I Kalifulla, spiritual guru and founder of Art of Living Foundation Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu as members of the mediation committee. Friday is the last day of the functioning of the top court before summer vacation. On March 8, the apex court had referred the to mediation so as to look for ways for an amicable settlement. The Constitution bench of the top court will now go through the report and decide on the future course of action. During the last hearing, the court had said the mediation process would begin within a week and asked the panel would submit the report in four weeks. It also asked the panel to hold in-camera proceedings and complete them in eight weeks. It also barred the media from reporting on the proceedings of the panel as well as the content of its report. While Hindu bodies except Nirmohi Akhara had earlier told the top court that they oppose its suggestion for mediation, Muslim bodies had supported the proposal. The argument of Hindu bodies was that the earlier attempts of coming to a compromise did not yield result and provisions of Civil Procedure Code (CPC) need public notice to be issued before the start of the procedure. Also read: SC to hear Ayodhya land dispute case on Friday Earlier, the Supreme Court said that the mediation process must be conducted with "utmost confidentiality" it order to ensure success and the opinions expressed by any of the parties including the mediators has to be kept confidential. It asked mediators to pass necessary orders in writing, if required, to control the publication of details of the mediation process. The court had also fixed the seat for the mediation process in Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad, which is around 7 km from Ayodhya. It also asked that proper arrangements including mediation venue, place of stay of the mediators, their security and travel must be made by the state government.