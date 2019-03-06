Ayodhya case hearing LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to decide if mediation has any chance

Ram Mandir hearing today LIVE: Supreme Court to hear Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case

Ram mandir Ayodhya case hearing today LIVE: The Supreme Court on Wednesday will decided whether the crucial Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya can be settled through mediation. During the last hearing on February 26, the apex court had asked the contesting parties in the Ayodhya case to explore the possibility of resolving the decades old issue.

Even if there is “one per cent chance” of settling the dispute amicably, the parties should go for mediation, the Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer, had observed.

“We are considering it (mediation) very seriously. You all (parties) have used the word that this matter is not adversarial. We would like to give a chance to mediation even if there is one per cent chance. We would like to know your (both parties) views on it. We do not want any third party to make a comment to jeopardise the entire process,” the bench had said.

While some of the Muslim parties agreed to the court’s suggestion on mediation, some Hindu bodies including the Ram Lalla Virajman opposed it, saying several such attempts have failed in the past.

(With PTI inputs)