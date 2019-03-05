Ayodhya case hearing LIVE: Supreme Court may order court-monitored mediation today

Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Case Hearing Live Updates: The Supreme Court will on Tuesday decide if the politically sensitive Ram Mandir be referred to for mediation for an amicable resolution. On February 26, when the five judges bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi had heard the matter last, favoured mediation for the amicable resolution of the Ayodhya title issue .
In its observation, the court said that even if there is one per cent possibility of negotiation, it should be given a chance. “We are considering the possibility of healing relations between two communities,” Justice SA Bobde said, adding that “we, as a court, can only decide the property issue”.
While lawyers representing the Hindu parties in the top court opposed idea of mediation, the Muslim parties lawyers were ready it if the mediation and regular hearing on the petition challenging the 2010 High Court judgement go on concurrently.
The matter has been pending before the court for almost nine years. A total of 14 petitions were filed the Supreme Court challenging the September 2010 Allahabad High Court order to equally bifurcate 2.77 acres of the disputed land in Ayodhya.
During the last hearing on February 26, the Supreme Court suggested the mediation route citing Section 89 of the Code of Civil Procedure, and its power to order so in an appropriate case.
The record for the Suoreme Court's perusal consists of a total of 38,147 pages in multiple languages including Persian, Sanskrit and Arabic, stored in 15 trunks. Of the total pages, 12, 14 pages are in Hindi including 10,907 pages of deposition of witnesses, 18,607 pages in English, 501 pages in Urdu, 97 pages in Gurumukhi, 21 pages in Sanskrit and 86 pages in other languages.
As per the information provided by the Supreme Court's Secretary General , over 11,000 pages of documents, mostly deposition of witnesses in Hindi, need to be translated into English. The task would require 120 working days.
The Supreme Court on February 26 said it might order mediation for an amicable resolution of the Ayodhya title issue as it deferred passing of a formal order on this till the next date of hearing on March 5. The court said tht even if there is 1% opportunity, it should be given a chance. The court said that it may decide the ownership but it is also looking for the possibility of healing relations between two communities.
In Septmeber 2010, the Allahabad High Court had ordered trifurcating the disputed site and giving one part each to the Nirmohi Akhada, Ram Lalla and the Sunni Waqf Board. A total of 14 petititons were then filed in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court verdict.
The five-judge constitution bench comprises Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice SA Bobde, Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice S Abdul Nazeer. Last month, the court had suggested mediation on the contentius issue.