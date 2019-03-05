Ayodhya case hearing LIVE: Supreme Court may order court-monitored mediation today

Ayodhya case hearing LIVE: Supreme Court to decide whether to order court-monitored mediation

Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Case Hearing Live Updates: The Supreme Court will on Tuesday decide if the politically sensitive Ram Mandir be referred to for mediation for an amicable resolution. On February 26, when the five judges bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi had heard the matter last, favoured mediation for the amicable resolution of the Ayodhya title issue .

In its observation, the court said that even if there is one per cent possibility of negotiation, it should be given a chance. “We are considering the possibility of healing relations between two communities,” Justice SA Bobde said, adding that “we, as a court, can only decide the property issue”.

While lawyers representing the Hindu parties in the top court opposed idea of mediation, the Muslim parties lawyers were ready it if the mediation and regular hearing on the petition challenging the 2010 High Court judgement go on concurrently.

The matter has been pending before the court for almost nine years. A total of 14 petitions were filed the Supreme Court challenging the September 2010 Allahabad High Court order to equally bifurcate 2.77 acres of the disputed land in Ayodhya.