Awaiting clearance for bulletproof car for months, says Sajad Lone, after BJP leader killed in terror attack

A day after the third BJP leader was shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples’ Conference president Sajad Lone has alleged that the government uses security only as a tool. Lone said that he is supposed to be in ‘Z plus’ security category, but is awaiting approval for his bulletproof car for months, hinting that he is being deliberately exposed to threat. Sajad Lone’s comment came after terrorists shot dead BJP leader Rakesh Pandita in Tral yesterday.

“Just saying. I am not complaining. So much about security, you talk after someone dies. We know how you use security as a tool. I am supposed to be in the Z-plus category. I have brought a private vehicle, bullet-proofed it. It is lying at the factory in Chandigarh. Why? Because clearance has not been given,” he said in a series of tweets.

Lone claimed that ADG Security has not put his signature on an approval granted for the same. “For 3 months, the ADG security has not put his signature on an approval. This is with someone who apparently has Z plus categorization. What would you do with lesser mortals with lesser levels of security?” he asked.

The leader claimed that there has been a perception post-August 5 that politicians in Jammu and Kashmir are thugs. “Problem is not all yours. Post-August 5, there is a perception that the political class in JK are thieves, thugs etc and the officer class including the police have actually begun to believe in it. Politicians are supposed to be dispensable – politically, socially and now physically. Of course, the officers are saints. Aren’t they?” he said, hitting out at the government. The Union government had revoked Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

Lone said that the Union government and the Office of LG J&K will have to come forward with a solution. “They will have to convey the indispensability of the political class in a democracy. They themselves belong to the political class. Wonder how they practice this political apartheid in J&K,” said Lone.

He said that if political class in J&K is dispensable today, tomorrow it may be across India. “The truth is that if today’s political class in J&K can be dispensable, what stops it from being dispensable across India sometime in the future. Enough of this childish behaviour. Please make the bureaucracy, police or civil administration answerable. Let heads roll administratively if heads are rolling physically,” he said.

Sajad Lone had condemned the brutal attack on the BJP leader saying the Valley has had enough of this gunfight.