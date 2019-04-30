Avtar Singh, BJP councillor who once sold tea, is now North Delhi mayor

North Delhi Mayor: There is one thing common in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Avtar Singh, who was elected as the mayor of North Delhi on Monday. Both Modi and Avtar Singh have been a tea seller in the past. Avtar Singh, who is the first Dalit Sikh to reach to the Mayor's post, was elected unopposed. He was nominated by Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party head Manoj Tiwari. Singh is a councillor from Civil Lines. The BJP enjoys a majority in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. Mayor's election is done through an indirect process in which councillors of civic body take part. A senior BJP leader praised Singh for his hard work and said his election to the post of mayor will send out a positive signal to his Mallah community before Lok Sabha polls. Polling on all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi is scheduled to be held on May 12. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Avtar Singh and the other two mayors for their new role. Had a great interaction with Smt. Sunita Kangra, Shri Avtar Singh and Smt. Anju Kamalkant. They will be serving as Mayors of South Delhi, North Delhi and East Delhi Municipal Corporations respectively. My best wishes to them as they embark on their efforts to transform Delhi. pic.twitter.com\/8l1j5ey7ql \u2014 Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2019 "Had a great interaction with Smt. Sunita Kangra, Shri Avtar Singh and Smt. Anju Kamalkant. They will be serving as Mayors of South Delhi, North Delhi and East Delhi Municipal Corporations respectively. My best wishes to them as they embark on their efforts to transform Delhi," PM Modi said a tweet.