‘Avoid debate on Sanatana Dharma’: MK Stalin to DMK workers

DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday advised his party workers to target the BJP on “corruption” and “avoid debate on Sanatana Dharma”.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi telling his Cabinet colleagues days ago to defend Sanatana Dharma is a clear pointer that he is trying to derive political mileage out of the row,” Tamil Nadu’s ruling party chief said, PTI reported.

Stalin added, “One of the Union Ministers is trying every day to divert people’s attention by deliberately attempting to make Sanatana a talking point. Our people should not fall prey to the trick of the BJP to hide its failures.”

Dravidar Kazhagam chief K Veeramani has pointed out that the BJP wants to prevent debate on corruption and hence it is diverting attention by focusing on Sanatana Dharma. Veeramani has underscored that “we should talk more on BJP’s corruption.”

Hence, Stalin urged his party cadres, office-bearers and leaders of alliance parties including the Congress and Left parties to keep the focus on graft.

The DMK chief’s message comes after his son and sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comments that ‘Sanatana dharma must be eradicated’ put the INDIA alliance partners such as the Congress, Shiv Sena and the Trinamool Congress on the defensive against the BJP that accused the entire group of being anti-Hindu.

Though Udhayanidhi and DMK’s allies in Tamil Nadu backed him justifying that there is a difference between Sanatana Dharma and Hinduism, the national leaders sought for all religions to be respected. Stalin had also earlier backed his son accusing Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of twisting Udhayanidhi’s comments.

“Let us work with dedication to win our cherished goal of protecting the country and democracy by defeating the graft-tainted, communal and despotic BJP regime and I appeal to everyone to not give room to attention diversion,” Stalin said on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister listed alleged irregularities in central schemes, including the Bharat Mala and Dwaraka Expressway projects to the tune of Rs 7.50 lakh crore and claimed the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report has exposed it.

Referring to the Manipur violence, Stalin said the BJP regime is spineless to “douse fire” and it is trying to change the course of national discourse. The recent victory of INDIA alliance partners in the bypolls is a precursor, symbolising a nation-wide win for the combine in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

(With inputs from PTI)