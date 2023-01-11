Aviation regulator issues notice to Go First for leaving behind 55 passengers

Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday issued a show-cause notice to Go First for failing to onboard 55 Delhi-bound passengers who were left behind in a coach at Bengaluru.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) held the Wadia Group company responsible for committing multiple mistakes such as lack of proper communication, coordination, reconciliation and confirmation, resulting in a highly avoidable situation forcing it to issue the notice, it said.

Go First has been given two weeks to respond.

Passengers of the flight G8-116 who were left stranded on the tarmac took to Twitter to complain to civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and the Prime Minister’s Office.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to an inadvertent oversight in the reconciliation of flight G8 116,” a Go First spokesperson said.

The airline has initiated an inquiry into the incident and all concerned staff will be off the roster till the close of the inquiry.

Airlines are responsible for ensuring adequate arrangement for ground handling, preparation of load and trim sheet, flight dispatch and passenger/cargo handling. They are also to ensure that all the ground handling staff engaged in passenger handling undergo periodic soft skill training for sensitisation, courtesy, behaviour and procedures for assisting the passengers.

Go First further said it has decided to offer all affected passengers one free ticket for travel on any domestic sector in the next 12 months.