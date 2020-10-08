Average time taken to probe rape, POCSO Act cases down to 113 days in Rajasthan

The chief minister said his government ensured that every complainant is heard by police and therefore registration of every FIR was made mandatory.

The average time taken to probe rape and POCSO Act cases has come down from 278 days to 113 in Rajasthan as a result of setting up of special investigation units for crime against women in every police districts, according to an official release.

Also, there is a decline in the registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) on the basis of ‘Istgasa’ (complaint filed on directions of a court) from 31 per cent to 13 per cent after the FIR registration was made mandatory in the state last year, the release said.

The points were highlighted in a review meeting of law and order chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday night.

In the meeting which lasted for over two hours, Gehlot reviewed various issues and matters related to law and order, crime against women, organised crime etc.

He gave necessary directions to senior police officials in the meeting. Principal secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar informed that Home Secretary NL Meena has been appointed for carrying out inquiry on all aspects related to a recent violence that erupted in Dungarpur.

The chief minister also appreciated police officers for speedy investigation in Thanagazi gang-rape case.

A special court in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Tuesday convicted four men and awarded them rigorous life imprisonment until natural death for the gangrape of a woman in 2019.

Chief secretary Rajeeva Swarup, DG Bhupendra Singh, DG crime ML Lather, ADG Intelligence Umesh Mishra and other senior officials were present in the Wednesday’s meeting.