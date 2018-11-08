Authorities respond to over 300 calls about fire incidents in Delhi on Diwali night, 2 kids killed

By: | Published: November 8, 2018 12:59 PM

Authorities responded to over 300 calls about fire incidents, triggered by firecrackers and LPG cylinder blast among others, on Diwali night in Delhi, including an incident in which two children were killed and two others were injured, officials said on Thursday.

A DFS official said that though the number of fire-related calls was more as compared to previous years, there has been a decline in cases of fire triggered by burning of firecrackers.(Representative Image)

Authorities responded to over 300 calls about fire incidents, triggered by firecrackers and LPG cylinder blast among others, on Diwali night in Delhi, including an incident in which two children were killed and two others were injured, officials said on Thursday. According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a record number of 271 fire-related calls were received by its offices till midnight on Diwali and 74 more calls till 8 AM on Thursday. A DFS official said that though the number of fire-related calls was more as compared to previous years, there has been a decline in cases of fire triggered by burning of firecrackers.

The officials, however, did not provide any exact break-up. The use of firecrackers in Delhi on Diwali has come down over the years over concerns about pollution and due to restrictions imposed by the Supreme Court on their sale and use. There, however, were violations of the Supreme Court order and people in several cities burst firecrackers until at least midnight, two hours after the 10 PM deadline. The Delhi Fire Services had received 204 fire-related calls last year.

In the fatal incident in a slum near Filmistan Cinema in the Sadar Bazar area, two children — Ganesh (10) and Swati (8) — were killed. Their mother Suman (28) and brother Dhruv (5) suffered 55 per cent and 70 per cent burn injuries respectively and were admitted to a hospital, said the DFS officer. The fire reportedly started from an LPG cylinder and spread to their shanty around 2.18 AM, he said. There was also a call about fire at a factory in the Bawana area.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

No casualties were reported in the factory fire and 18 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze. “The fire broke out at the factory in outer Delhi’s Bawana locality. The call about the fire was received at 6:37 pm and immediately 18 fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” the officer said. Out of the total calls, 89 were fire at garbage and dump yards. Fires were also reported from factories and at houses due to domestic items and electrical wires, DFS officials said.

Maximum calls were received from west and northwest districts of Delhi. “Even last year, there was a ban on sale of firecrackers but we got close to 200 calls. This year, there were restrictions on bursting of firecrackers and only green firecrackers were sold in the market but there have been frequent calls related to fire-incidents,” the DFS officers said. Besides the 59 permanent fire stations in the national capital, the department had set up temporary stations in different locations across the city to attend to calls of fire.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Authorities respond to over 300 calls about fire incidents in Delhi on Diwali night, 2 kids killed
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition