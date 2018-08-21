Australian visa fraud: Over 50 people duped of lakhs over work visa promise, Delhi police launches probe (Representative image)

Scores of people have been duped of lakhs of rupees by an agency on the pretext of providing them Australian work visas in Delhi. The Delhi police on Monday initiated an investigation into the matter after receiving complaints from the High Commission of Australia. In its complaint, the Australian embassy alleged that an employment agency located somewhere in southwest Delhi was deceiving innocent citizens in the name of providing a visa to them.

According to a police official, over 50 people have informed to the High Commission that in a bid to get a permit for a work visa in Australia they paid lakhs of rupees to an agency. The official also added that an FIR (First Information Report) was lodged and further probe is underway.

Speaking to The Indian Express, an embassy spokesperson said, “The Australian High Commission is concerned about the growing number of victims and advises any potential visa applicants to exercise caution when visa agencies offer jobs.”

The spokesperson also added that applicants only get the work visa for Australia if he/she has desirable skills in demand to that country. “Australia does not have a work visa program of the sort being promoted by the scammers — our Temporary Skills Shortage work visa is run only with approved sponsors, and only for applicants with specific skills in demand in Australia,” said the spokesperson to IE.

The embassy official also said, “Some of the recent victims claimed that they paid up to Rs 50,000 just for a non-existent airfare and a medical check with an unauthorised clinic, in addition to all the other fees they have been charged, reports IE.

The spokesperson further added that the employment agency had given a fake visa grant notice. “We work with website hosts to take down fake websites, but the scammers often start again with a different site. We encourage victims of this and other scams to promptly report this illegal activity to local authorities,” the spokesperson told IE.