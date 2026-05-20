Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (May 20) slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking a foreign visit after announcing austerity measures amid rising inflation and fuel price hikes, while accusing him of selling off “India’s economic system”.

Addressing the gathering at the Bahujan Swabhimaan Sabha, the Congress leader slammed PM Modi for urging the public against buying gold and travelling abroad only to embark on a five-nation tour shortly after. Reiterating his warning of an upcoming “economic storm,” he alleged that the PM and the government would be unable to save the country.

‘Public watches silently as you board multi-crore aircraft’

“Narendra Modi tells the public – Don’t buy gold. Don’t go abroad and drive an electric vehicle. Immediately after saying all this, he boards a multi-thousand-crore aircraft and heads abroad, while the public watches silently. Meanwhile, an economic storm is brewing in the country. There will be severe inflation, prices of everything will rise, and there will be a shortage of fertilisers,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“PM Narendra Modi has sold off India’s economic system. He has handed over India’s economic system to Ambani, Adani and America. Now an economic storm is coming, and PM Narendra Modi and the government of India will not be able to save you. They will cry and say it’s not my fault. I am telling you, the fault lies only with PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and RSS because they have destroyed it (the Constitution),” he added.

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The Congress leader also questioned PM Modi over the hike in fuel prices, stating that the government had assured no price increase before the elections.

On Tuesday, the Centre has hiked the price of petrol and diesel by about 90 paise per litre across the country. This is the second increase in five days following the Rs 3 upward revision last Friday (May 15) after four years.

“Before the elections, it was said that there’s no shortage of petrol or gas. Petrol prices will not increase. Today, when petrol prices are rising, Ambani is exporting petrol from India. Ambani buys petrol from Russia and sells it outside, and with that money, they fund PM Narendra Modi. This is the truth,” Rahul Gandhi said, according to news agency ANI.

‘Every citizen should be treated equally’

The Congress leader further reflected on the teachings of revered Veera Passi and Dr BR Ambedkar while affirming that every citizen should be treated equally and according to the Constitution.

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Rahul Gandhi said that the country belongs to everyone, not to one caste or organisation. He affirmed that everyone should work together to protect the Constitution of India.

“Vira Paasi ji, Ambedkar ji had said that in Hindustan every citizen is equal, every person should get the right fruit of their practice, and everyone should get equal rights. This country belongs to everyone, not to any one caste or organisation. The country’s constitution also says the same thing. The constitution is the voice of the people of Hindustan. It is the duty of all of us to protect the Constitution,” he said.

“The Constitution is not some ordinary book–its ideology was in the blood of Baba Saheb Ambedkar ji, Mahatma Gandhi ji, Veera Pasi ji. The RSS and its ideology trample upon Baba Saheb’s Constitution, tearing it to shreds. Therefore, it is absolutely essential that, along with bowing our heads before Baba Saheb’s statue, we also stand firm to protect his Constitution,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi earlier unveiled the statue of “Veera Passi” at Lodhwari, Rahi, Sadar Assembly. His remarks come as PM Modi is currently in Italy for the final leg of his five-nation tour. Earlier, the Prime Minister was in Norway for the fourth leg, before his Oslo visit, he had been in Sweden, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates.

How can fuel price hikes help India cover $30 bn in FX reserves?

The dual hike in domestic petrol and diesel prices is garnering significant attention as policymakers look for strategic tools to defend India’s foreign exchange reserves. According to an economic report by HSBC Securities and Capital Markets India, adequate increases in retail pump prices can help absorb two-thirds of the total FX reserves shortfall by curbing excessive consumption and generating much-needed fiscal savings.

However, the brokerage said that domestic price corrections are only a short-term buffer; sustainable structural reforms and significantly stronger capital inflows will be required to mitigate medium-term external vulnerabilities driven by an escalating currency depreciation and global oil shock.

HSBC projects that India’s current account deficit (CAD) will sharply widen to 2.3% of GDP in FY27, up from a comfortable 0.9% in FY26. Left unchecked, this broadening trade gap could trigger a staggering $65 billion Balance of Payments (BoP) deficit for the current fiscal year, placing unprecedented pressure on the country’s external safety buffers.