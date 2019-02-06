Aurangzeb killing: Army detains three Rashtriya Rifles personnel for questioning

The killing of Aurangzeb had led to great outrage in the country last year. (Photo: ANI)

The army has detained three 44 Rashtriya Rifles personnel over the killing of fellow soldier Aurangzeb by terrorists in June last year. All three are being interrogated for their alleged involvement in the abduction and killing of the soldier. It is being suspected that three soldiers had shared information about the rifleman who was abducted while he was on his home for Poonch, Indian Express reported.

The killing of Aurangzeb had led to great outrage in the country last year. Last year on Independence Day he was conferred with Shaurya Chakra posthumously. His father joined the BJP recently in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tawseef Ahmad, the brother of Abid Wani, one of the soldiers detained, was on Monday shifted to a hospital after he sustained multiple bruises after being assaulted, allegedly by Rashtriya Rifles personnel.

Speaking to the paper, Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said that details are being collected in the incident. The 27-year old was first taken to the Pulwama district hospital. From there he was referred to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar. His condition is said to be stable.

“I will talk to the Corps Commander regarding the matter. I am sure Governor Sahib will take note of this matter… his brother is also missing, his whereabouts are not known,” PDP chief abd former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Memhbooba Mufti was quoted as saying the paper, who visited the hospital.

The army has detained Tajamul Ahmad Adil Wani and Abid Wani, who are facing a probe for allegedly sharing information about Aurangzeb. “Two are from Pulwama and one is from Kulgam. Their role came up during the investigation into the killing of Aurangzeb,” the paper further quoted a source as saying.

Ahmad’s family members have claimed that the soldier was called to the RR camp in Pulwama where was beaten. “When he came out of the camp, he was spotted by a local resident and taken to the hospital,” one of his cousins told Indian Express.