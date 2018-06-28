Aurangzeb forced Kashmiri pandits to change religion, claims Yogi Adityanath

Days after he called Mughal emperor Akbar ‘not a great ruler’, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Wednesday claimed that Aurangzeb, the fifth Mughal emperor who ruled between 1658 and 1707, had forced Kashmiri pandits to change their religion. Speaking at a gathering of Banjaras in Lucknow, the CM said that Aurangzeb tortured Kashmiri pandits and forced them to embrace Islam.

He said that a group of Kashmiri pandits had then met ninth Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur in Delhi to tell him how they are being forced by the Mughal emperor to change their religion.

“When Aurangzeb began torturing Kashmiri pandits, then to free themselves, a group of Kashmiri Pandits met Guru Tegh Bahadur in Delhi and told him about their suffering and how they were being forcefully converted,” he said, according to a report in The Indian Express.

The CM said that Guru Tegh Bahadur had then come to the rescue of Kashmir pandits and asked them not to be afraid of Aurangzeb. “Guru Tegh Bahadur asked them to tell him (Aurangzeb) that they would accept his religion only if their Guru accepts it.”

Aurangzeb, CM Adityanath said, was so afraid that he got the Sikh guru arrested and tortured him for not bowing down to his pressure. “Aurangzeb thought it was an easy task and got Tegh Bahadur arrested and tortured him, but he did not budge,” he said.

He also called on people to be proud of their ancestors for their contribution to the country and society as he reminded that Banjara community had at that time stood for the honour of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

A few days earlier, at an RSS event, the BJP leader had said that Mughal emperor Akbar was not a great man and that only 15th century Rajput king of Mewar Maharana Pratap was.