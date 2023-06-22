scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Aurangzeb controversy: Hoardings of Uddhav Thackeray and Prakash Ambedkar with Aurangzeb emerge in Mumbai

“No complaints have been received so far. Police will register an official FIR against unknown people if law and order is disturbed,” an officer said.

Written by India News Desk
Uddhav Thackeray| Shiv Sena
Posters of Uddhav Thackeray and Prakash Ambedkar with Aurangzeb emerge in Mumbai. (Source-ANI)

Posters of former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s picture in it came up in the Mahim area of Mumbai on Thursday, officials said.

According to Mumbai police, the hoardings were put up at night and no information has been received yet on who put them up. The hoardings have now been pulled down.

Also Read

Also Read: Sanjay Raut jabs BJP on Kolhapur violence: ‘Do you need Aurangzeb to win elections?’

“No complaints have been received so far. Police will register an official FIR against unknown people if law and order is disturbed,” an officer said.

The hoardings came up after Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Babasaheb Ambedkar, stirred a controversy by visiting Aurangzeb’s tomb in Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) and offered floral tributes to Aurangzeb.

“What was wrong in visiting Aurangzeb’s tomb? He was a Mughal emperor who ruled here for nearly 50 years. Can we wipe out history? Instead of abusing Aurangzeb, we should reflect on why he ruled here. What were the reasons… We should be mindful of our past. Instead of spreading hatred, let us reconcile ourselves to historical facts,” Ambedkar said amidst the controversy.

His visit came days after communal tensions in Kolhapur over a social media post glorifying 18th century Mughal ruler Aurangzeb and Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan.

More Stories on
Uddhav Thackeray

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 22-06-2023 at 13:24 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS