Aurangzeb controversy: Hoardings of Uddhav Thackeray and Prakash Ambedkar with Aurangzeb emerge in Mumbai

Posters of former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s picture in it came up in the Mahim area of Mumbai on Thursday, officials said.

Hoardings of former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar with Aurangzeb’s picture in it, put up in Mahim area of Mumbai.



Posters were put up at night, no information yet on who put them up. It has been removed now. No complaint… pic.twitter.com/I0eVXm8ztq — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

According to Mumbai police, the hoardings were put up at night and no information has been received yet on who put them up. The hoardings have now been pulled down.

Also Read: Sanjay Raut jabs BJP on Kolhapur violence: ‘Do you need Aurangzeb to win elections?’

“No complaints have been received so far. Police will register an official FIR against unknown people if law and order is disturbed,” an officer said.

The hoardings came up after Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Babasaheb Ambedkar, stirred a controversy by visiting Aurangzeb’s tomb in Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) and offered floral tributes to Aurangzeb.

“What was wrong in visiting Aurangzeb’s tomb? He was a Mughal emperor who ruled here for nearly 50 years. Can we wipe out history? Instead of abusing Aurangzeb, we should reflect on why he ruled here. What were the reasons… We should be mindful of our past. Instead of spreading hatred, let us reconcile ourselves to historical facts,” Ambedkar said amidst the controversy.

His visit came days after communal tensions in Kolhapur over a social media post glorifying 18th century Mughal ruler Aurangzeb and Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan.