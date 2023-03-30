Aurangabad clashes failure of govt, says Sanjay Raut; Fadnavis appeals not to make ‘provocative statement’

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday blamed the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra for the clashes that broke out in Sambhaji Nagar (previously Aurangabad), and called it a “failure” of the government, reported The Indian Express.

He further alleged that the state government’s sole intention is to “ensure riots take place”.

“This (the Aurangabad clashes) is a failure of the government. The government wants to have such a situation in different places. The Shinde group is working for this. This government has only one intention, that is to create disturbance in the state and to ensure that riots take place,” Raut alleged.

A clash erupted on Wednesday night between two groups in Sambhaji Nagar’s Kiradpura area, where a crowd was preparing for Ram Navami celebrations on Thursday. Stone pelting was reported from the area, and several police vehicles were also torched.

Maharashtra | A clash broke out between two groups in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Kiradpura area



Stones were pelted, some private & police vehicles were set on fire. Police used force to disperse the people and now the situation is peaceful. Police will take strict action… pic.twitter.com/u9qa5XYyPk — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2023

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appealed to political leaders not to make provocative statements.

“The incident that happened in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is very unfortunate and efforts are on to maintain peace in the area. However, some people are trying to vitiate the atmosphere there by giving provocative statements,” Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, said.

“I feel that political leaders should know how to behave in such situations. Hence, if anyone is giving such wrong statements they should refrain from it. Everyone should maintain peace. If anyone is trying to give political colour to this incident, then it is unfortunate,” the home minister said in response to a query about some leaders accusing him of being responsible for the clashes.