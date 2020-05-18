Auraiya road accident: BJP says Congress has migrants’ blood on its hands

26 migrant workers killied in road accident in Auraiya. (PTI photo)

Auraiya accident news: The Bharatiya Janata Party has targeted the Congress party of doing politics over the deaths of migrant workers. After Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shifted blame for the tragedy on the Congress government, party leader Amit Malviya referred to media reports wherein Auraiya accident survivors said that they were forced into the truck by the Rajasthan police and claimed that it was the grand old party which is responsible for the killings. Rajasthan is ruled by the Congress under the leadership of Ashok Gehlot.

The BJP leader said that the migrants were offloaded from a bus and forced into a sack laden truck by the police in Rajasthan. The trailer truck carrying sacks of lime rammed into a stationary truck near a roadside eatery on the NH in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Twenty-six migrant workers who were sitting in it died and more than 36 have suffered injuries. The incident happened on NH-19 near Chirhauli village in the district.

“Congress has the blood of innocent migrants, who died in the tragic accident in Auraiya, on its hands. They were stopped by the Rajasthan police, offloaded from a bus and cramped in a sack laden truck,” Amiit Malviya tweeted.

“Sonia jawab do (Sonia Gandhi must answer): why no train was organised for them?” the IT cell chief of the saffron party said.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister earlier today said that the Congress leadership should understand that one truck involved in the accident was from Rajasthan, while the other was coming from Punjab.

“A hefty amount of money was taken from the migrant labourers, who were returning to Bihar and Jharkhand. What were they (Congress) doing then? You will exploit people and then put up an honest face. The idiom ‘100 chuhe khaakar, billi Haj ko chali (a cat seeking salvation after consuming 100 rats)’ fits on the Congress today. This is the shameful face of the Congress. I condemn the Congress leadership for making fun of the migrant labourers,” he said.

On Sunday, police launched a probe into the allegations that Rajasthan police had made them deboard a bus and forcibly put them into the lime sack laden truck that met with the accident. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Police denied having put the migrants in the truck. Police said that roadways buses are plying and ferrying migrant workers to the borders.

A PTI report on Monday said that a police sub inspector and seven constables have been suspended for negligence in discharging duty in connection with the Auraiya road accident. Earlier on Saturday, SHOs of two police stations — Fatehpur Sikri (Agra) and Indirapuram (Ghaziabad) were suspended after the accident.

A case has also been registered against the drivers of the trailer truck and a mini-truck, owners and transporters of both the vehicles under various sections of the IPC, Epidemic Diseases Act and the Motor Vehicles Act in Auraiya.