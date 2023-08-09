Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane lost his cool and asked fellow MP Arvind Sawant to sit down in a harsh manner, prompting a warning from the Chair to alert the minister as he spoke in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday during a debate on the no-confidence motion.

“Arey baith neeche (sit down),” the Union minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises said. As the Chair intervened, the minister said Sawant does not have the ‘aukaat‘ (status) to speak against PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

During the debate, Rane said, “Aukaat nahi hai inki Pradhan Mantri ji (Prime Minister), Amit Shah ke baare mei bolne ki… agar kuch bhi bola toh tumhari aukaat mei nikalunga (he does not have the status to comment on PM Modi, Amit Shah. If you say something, I will show you your place).”

As the video from the Lower House went viral, Narayan Rane found himself at the centre of severe criticism for his choice of words inside Parliament. Aam Aadmi Party said PM Modi’s minister threatened inside Parliament using the language of a street goon and got away with it while opposition MPs are suspended for “asking questions to the Modi government.”

"अरे बैठ, पीछे बैठ … औकात नहीं है उनकी… तुम्हारी औकात निकालूंगा…"



Modi जी के मंत्री Narayan Rane संसद में किसी गली के गुंडे की तरह धमकी दे रहे हैं



मोदी सरकार से केवल सवाल पूछने पर विपक्ष का MP तुरंत Suspend कर दिया जाता है



क्या अभद्र भाषा का प्रयोग करने के लिए BJP के… pic.twitter.com/h8BkToGiXh — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 8, 2023

“This man is a minister. Here he is seen displaying the standard of this government and how low it can go,” Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote sharing the video.

This man is a minister. Here he is seen displaying the standard of this government and how low it can go. pic.twitter.com/TMzcjpgIYT — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) August 8, 2023

What led to Rane, Sawant face-off?

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Arvind Sawant addressed the Lok Sabha during the no-confidence motion moved against PM Modi by the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A. He said the motion was brought on the grave Manipur issue and alleged that the government remained silent for “70 days”.

Referring to the rebellion in the Maharashtra government in June 2022 and the deserters of Shiv Sena, Sawant said, “Then, PM Modi spoke for 36 seconds… they are now teaching Hindutva to us. And we are both with Hindutva. Those who follow Hindutva don’t desert. PM Modi called the NCP a ‘National Corrupt Party’ and they joined the government in Maharashtra”.