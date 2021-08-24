  • MORE MARKET STATS

Attorney General urges Supreme Court to reverse ‘skin to skin’ contact verdict in POCSO case

By: |
August 24, 2021 3:05 PM

Calling the judgment a “dangerous and outrageous precedent”, the Attorney General urged the Supreme Court to reverse the impugned verdict.

Calling the judgment a “dangerous and outrageous precedent”, the Attorney General urged the Supreme Court to reverse the impugned verdict

Attorney General of India KK Venugopal on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to reverse the controversial decision by the Bombay High Court which held that the offence of sexual assault under the POCSO Act will not be attracted there is no direct “skin-to-skin contact” between the accused the victim child, The Indian Express reported. 

Calling the judgment a “dangerous and outrageous precedent”, the Attorney General urged the Supreme Court to reverse the impugned verdict, stating that the judge had failed to see “the far-reaching consequences” of the verdict, the report added. 

Related News

“If tomorrow a person wears a pair of surgical gloves and feels the entire body of a woman, he won’t be punished for sexual assault as per this judgment. This is outrageous. Saying that skin-to-skin contact is required would mean a person wearing gloves getting an acquittal,” Venugopal was quoted by The Indian Express as saying.

In January this year, a man facing sexual assault charges was acquitted by the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on the grounds that pressing the breasts of a child over her clothes with direct “skin to skin” contact does not constitute “sexual assault” under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Sexual AssaultSupreme Court
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Attorney General urges Supreme Court to reverse ‘skin to skin’ contact verdict in POCSO case
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1‘Epitome of Lies’, says BJP, after Arvind Kejriwal claims to inaugurate India’s first smog tower
2ISRO conspiracy case: Ex-DGP granted anticipatory bail by Kerala court
3BJP-Sena workers clash in Mumbai over Narayan Rane’s remarks against Thackeray, BJP says ‘party stands with him’