Attorney General KK Venugopal set to get fresh one-year tenure

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 10:35 PM

The officials said the government had written to Venugopal, 89, about its plan to give him a new tenure. In his reply, the top law officer said that due to his advanced age, he would prefer to have just a one-year fresh stint.

Venugopal, a leading lawyer of the country, succeeded Mukul Rohatgi as the AG on June 30, 2017.

KK Venugopal is set to get a fresh one-year tenure as the Attorney General of India, sources in the government said on Friday. His current three-year tenure is coming to an end on June 30. The officials said the government had written to Venugopal, 89, about its plan to give him a new tenure. In his reply, the top law officer said that due to his advanced age, he would prefer to have just a one-year fresh stint, they said. Venugopal, a leading lawyer of the country, succeeded Mukul Rohatgi as the AG on June 30, 2017.

