Attired like MGR, TDP member plays Tamil song in Lok Sabha

A TDP member struck an unusual note in Lok Sabha on Monday when he played a Tamil song in the house. Naramalli Sivaprasad, known for sporting different costumes in the House, was dressed like former Tamil Nadu chief minister M G Ramachandran and held a whip in his hand. Later, during the Zero Hour, he was suspended from the House along with three other members for continuing to disrupt the proceedings.

During the Question Hour, he walked into the Well and sought to flog himself with the whip. As members from other parties continued with their protests, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till noon. At the time the Speaker was adjourning proceedings, Sivaprasad switched on an audio device that played a famous Tamil film song of MGR, who was also a cine actor. After the proceedings were adjourned, some members were seen chatting with Sivaprasad while BJP member Anurag Thakur switched off the audio player. When the House re-convened, Sivaprasad was in the Well again and this time he was seen playing Khartal, a percussion instrument mainly used for devotional songs. Sivaprasad and three others were suspended from the House for their unruly behaviour.

Soon after the proceedings were adjourned again till 1230 hours, Sivaprasad was seen having a word with Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. A few senior BJP members appeared peeved with the TDP member’s behaviour. The TDP has been demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh. Many of the party MPs were suspended from the House last week for unruly behaviour.