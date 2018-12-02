Attention IT professionals, students from Bihar! Ideathon 2018 could be your chance to win Rs 2 lakh

Bihar Ideathon: The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government is all set to commence the 2-day event- Ideathon- from tomorrow in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).
Bihar Ideathon: The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government is all set to commence the 2-day event- Ideathon- from tomorrow in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Bihar Ideathon is a public event that is being organised by the Information and Technology (IT) department at the newly constructed Sardar Patel Bhavan on Bailey Road. According to reports, the ‘Ideathon’ is being conducted to serve as a platform for professionals, students, entrepreneurs and commercial establishments in order to help them showcase new ideas in their respective fields. Along with them, investors, venture capitalists and IT firms will also be taking part in this 2-day event. Along with this, the participant whose idea stands out from the rest will get a chance to win a cash prize of up to Rs 2 Lakh.
Rahul Singh, the IT department secretary while talking about the event said that it will be helpful for IT professionals and students as different ideas will be discussed at the event. Mentioned below are the information that you need to note.
Bihar Ideathon 2018: Schedule-
Day 1:
09:00 – 10:00: Registration
10:00 – 10:05: Welcome Remarks
10:05 – 12:00: Welcome to Jury Members & Presentation of Ideas
12:00 – 13:00: Lamp lighting & Inaugural Session
13:00 – 14:00: Panel Discussion
14:00 – 14:45: Lunch
14:45 – 20:00: Presentation of Ideas
Day 2:
09:30 – 10:00: Presentation: Industrial & Startup Ecosystem in Bihar
10:00 – 14:00: Demonstration of Ideas
14:00 – 14:45: Lunch
14:45 – 15:45: Panel discussion-Industrial revolution 4.0: Emerging opportunities and challenges
15:45 – 16:45: Award Ceremony
16:45 – 17:00: Vote of thanks!
Bihar Ideathon 2018: Themes of the event are as follows-
- Digital Ethics and Security/Cybersecurity and data privacy
- Advanced Analytics and Visual Intelligence
- Blockchain
- Digital Twin
- Big data
- Artificial Intelligence
- Immersive Experience
- Autonomous Systems/Intelligent Applications
- Curated Social Solutions/Social Networking Platforms
- Crowdsourcing
- Cloud to the Edge
- Conversational Platforms
- Robotic Process Automation (RPA)/Robotics Sustenance Engineering (green carbon- conscious solutions)
- Intelligent Things (including IOT)
Bihar Ideathon 2018: More information-
It is important that candidates follow all the rules that have been mentioned by the organisers. It is important for them to be aware of all the Dos and Don’ts. Ideas falling in any of the 14 themes of the event are invited to participate. The registration process for the same is now closed.
