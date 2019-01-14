Attempts to hack the social media account of Indian diplomats in Pakistan, Indian envoy tailed

By: | Published: January 14, 2019 7:34 PM

The sources said attempts were made to hack the social media account of the second secretary and that the official received an email from Facebook administration that repeated attempts were made by unknown people to log into his Facebook account.

Indian diplomats, Indian diplomats social media hacked, Pakistan, Indian High Commission,  Pakistan Foreign OfficeThe sources said attempts were made to hack the social media account of the second secretary and that the official received an email from Facebook administration that repeated attempts were made by unknown people to log into his Facebook account.

The Indian High Commission in Islamabad has strongly raised with Pakistan alleged attempts to hack the social media account of one of its diplomats and incidents of close tailing of the Indian envoy and his deputy, official sources said. The Indian mission, in a note verbale, raised with Pakistan Foreign Office the incident of the Indian High Commissioner and his deputy being put under an aggressive watch by a Pakistani security official during a wedding reception on December 4 in Serena Hotel in Islamabad.

The sources said attempts were made to hack the social media account of the second secretary and that the official received an email from Facebook administration that repeated attempts were made by unknown people to log into his Facebook account.

Also read| Modi govt delivers 10 per cent reservation for general category poors, quota law comes into force

The Indian High Commission has requested the Pakistan Foreign Office to take note of these incidents. Such incidents of aggressive surveillance, violation of privacy and harassment amount to a breach of understanding between the Pakistan Foreign Secretary and the High Commissioner of Indian in March last year, the Indian mission said in the communication to the Pakistan Foreign Office.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Attempts to hack the social media account of Indian diplomats in Pakistan, Indian envoy tailed
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition