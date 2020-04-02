Attempts to create religious divisions during pandemic will be dealt with strongly: Kerala CM Pinnarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinnarayi Vijayan said some forces are trying to communalise the situation, but such attempts will not succeed in his state.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinnarayi Vijayan has come down hard on those attacking a community over the Nizamuddin Markaz religious congregation. Terming the attacks as attempts to create religious division, the Chief Minister said there was no room for such intolerance and that such incidents will be dealt with strongly.

He said that a virus has no religion and it spreads not on the basis of any religion or community.

“A purposeful campaign is being run particularly on social media targeting those who attended Nizamuddin Markaz gathering in Delhi and their community. At the time of a pandemic, if anyone tries to create religious divisions, it will be strongly dealt with,” Vijayan said on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister added that some forces are trying to communalise the situation.

“There is no need of such intolerance. We will not tolerate it,” Vijayan opined, adding that such attempts will not succeed in a state like Kerala.

Vijayan further said there is no need for any panic over the Tablighi Jammat incident that took place in Delhi last month. He said at least 60 people returned after the congregation and are under observation.

“We have collected details and passed all information to respective districts,” he said.

The Tablighi Jammat event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area has emerged as the latest hotspot of coronavirus in the country. The event was attended by more than 2,500 people across the world.

According to the Health Ministry data, the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,965 in the country on Thursday while the death toll rose to 50. As per the ministry’s updated data, nine fresh deaths were reported — four from Maharashtra, three from Madhya Pradesh and one each from Andhra Pradesh and Punjab. Maharashtra is the most-affected state with 335 cases and 13 deaths. Kerala is the second most affected state with 265 cases and two deaths,.