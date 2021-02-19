Attempts made to forget Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: Amit Shah in West Bengal

If Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had only thought of his own bright future, the people of the country would not have given him a place in his heart, said Amit Shah.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said that several attempts were made in the past to forget the contribution of ‘Deshnayak’ Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. “Many attempts were made to forget the contribution of Deshnayak, but Netaji’s contribution will never be forgotten,” he said while addressing the gathering during ‘Shauryanjali Programme’ organised to pay tribute to icons of Bengal at National Library in Kolkata.

“There were many great people who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of the country with a smile. It is for these great people that India has reached this place today,” said Shah.

“If Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had only thought of his own bright future, the people of the country would not have given him a place in his heart even after so many years. He is an inspiring personality,” said Shah.

Shah urged the youth to read about Netaji. “I will ask all the youth to read the life story of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at least once. Because his life story inspires all,” said Shah.

Shah said that Bose had immense respect for the country from an early age. “Netaji is still loved and respected by people like he was many years ago…PM Narendra Modi’s decision to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose will bring a big change in the country,” said Shah.

Shah said Bose’s popularity was evident when he twice became president of the Congress, once after defeating the candidate supported by Mahatma Gandhi.

Amit Shah also flagged off a cycle rally from the National Library. The rally was organised to raise awareness about the freedom fighters of West Bengal. He later met Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta who has recently joined the saffron party.

Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to West Bengal. The West Bengal Assembly Election for 294 seats will be held in April-May this year.