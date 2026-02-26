The police have filed an FIR over the injuries suffered by Health Minister Veena George during a protest by KSU workers. The complaint says she was allegedly attacked with a “weapon” at the railway station in the city, reported PTI.

Five KSU activists, who were arrested in connection with the incident, have been sent to judicial custody. The protesters, who belong to the Congress party’s student wing, were demonstrating against repeated cases of alleged medical negligence in government hospitals across the state.

What happened?

The FIR filed by the Kannur Railway Police states that the incident took place around 3.15 pm on Wednesday. George and her security officer had reached Platform 1 of the railway station to board the Vande Bharat Express. At that time, KSU activists allegedly entered the area unlawfully, reportedly carrying a “weapon”.

The complaint says the protesters waved black flags and shouted slogans calling for violence against the minister. They allegedly came close to her and struck her on the neck with the object. When her gunman tried to intervene, he was also reportedly attacked and held back. The FIR further claims that both the minister and her security officer were prevented from carrying out their official duties.

The case was registered based on a complaint by Abhilash MS, under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Railway Act, including charges related to attempted murder.

#WATCH | Kannur | Kerala Health Minister Veena George shifted to Kannur Government Medical College. Veena George sustained injuries to her neck and hand during a KSU (Kerala Students' Union) black flag protest at the Kannur Railway Station. (Source: PRD Kerala Government) pic.twitter.com/BhjcY7NZKY — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2026

Police said the five arrested KSU workers were presented before a court early Thursday and sent to judicial custody.

After the incident, the minister was first taken to Kannur District General Hospital as she complained of neck pain and numbness in her right hand. She was later shifted to Pariyaram Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

Leaders of the Congress party and KSU have rejected the claims, the PTI report said.

Attempted Murder?

CPI(M) leader MV Jayarajan on Thursday alleged that there was an attempt to kill the state’s Health Minister during the KSU protest at Kannur railway station. He claimed the attack was carried out in a manner similar to a suicide mission.

According to a PTI report, Jayarajan showed a video clip on his mobile phone to reporters to support his allegation. He also said that earlier, a funeral wreath had been placed at the minister’s official residence in Thiruvananthapuram as a sign suggesting she was dead.

Jayarajan said that the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan, and the Congress party had made it clear that they did not support the act of placing the wreath. However, he argued that if strict action had been taken against those responsible earlier, the latest incident could have been prevented. He accused the Opposition leader of defending the protesters by saying they did not get close to the minister. Jayarajan claimed the visuals he had seen showed a black cloth near the right side of the minister’s neck.

He further said that the footage appeared to show a man in a white shirt coming very close to her. According to him, one person in the group physically attacked the minister, and the group’s intention was to kill her. He added that the attackers failed because they were quickly removed from the spot.

Jayarajan strongly criticised the incident and said such actions were unacceptable. He clarified that his party does not oppose peaceful protests carried out in a democratic way. He added that even when they had earlier faced police action during black-flag protests, no minister had been attacked.