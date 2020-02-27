‘Attempt to save BJP leaders’, says Congress on transfer of Delhi HC Justice S Muralidhar

Randeep Singh Surjewala slams Modi governmenr over transfer of Delhi HC Justice S Muralidhar

The Congress party on Thursday slammed the Modi government over the transfer of Delhi High Court Justice S Muralidhar to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the transfer is an attempt to save the BJP leaders against whom the Justice had made strong observations.

“It seems those doing justice in country will now not be spared. Classic ‘hit-and-run’ injustice by BJP government, its politics of revenge exposed,” he said.

“Delhi HC Judge S Muralidhar transferred by the government to save BJP leaders in Delhi violence case,” Surjewala added.

Surjewala’s remark comes after Delhi HC Judge S Muralidhar was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The notification of his transfer was issued days after the Supreme Court made the recommendation. He was hearing the Delhi violence case.

The notification came on the day when a bench headed by Justice Muralidhar expressed anguish over the Delhi Police’s failure to register FIRs against alleged hate speeches by three BJP leaders.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, the President took the decision after consulting the Chief Justice of India.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has termed the transfer as “sad and shameful”.

“The midnight transfer of Justice Muralidhar isn’t shocking given the current dispensation, but it is certianly sad & shameful. Millions of Indians have faith in a resilient & upright judiciary, the government’s attempts to muzzle justice & break their faith are deplorable,” she tweeted.

Priyanka’s brother and former Congress president remember Justice Loya as he tweeted, “Remembering the brave Judge Loya, who wasn’t transferred.” Loya was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh alleged fake encounter case of Gujarat involving Amit Shah. He died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur in 2014. Rahul has always maintained foul play in his death.