Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has written a scathing letter to Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu over the change in his seat in the House. A disgruntled Raut said that moving him from the third to the fifth row was an attempt to humiliate him and his party. Raut’s letter comes at a time when Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party have broken ranks in Maharashtra.

“I think that this decision was taken by someone deliberately to hurt the sentiments of Shiv Sena Party and to suppress our voice,” the Sena leader wrote in the letter.

Raut said that even when the NDA was in Opposition, he had been alloted a seat in the third row as he was a senior member. “I may remind you that even when NDA was in Opposition, I was allotted a 3rd row seat in the House in view of my seniority in Rajya Sabha, but now, what I feel, it is clearly shows that my seat has been allotted in the 5th row intentionally to humiliate me and my party’s status in the House,” Raut said.

As no formal announcement about the Shiv Sena being removed from the NDA has been made yet, Raut said that he failed to understand the unwarranted reallocation of seats. In his letter, Raut urged Naidu to allot him a seat in the 1st, 2nd or third row in the Rajya Sabha.

Ties between the Shiv Sena and the BJP took a hit after the Maharashtra assembly election results were announced on October 24. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray demanded that the power be shared 50-50 between the two alliance partners with each party getting the CM’s post for 2.5 years. After the BJP did not heed their request, the Shiv Sena approached the Congress and the NCP to support them in forming the government in Maharashtra.