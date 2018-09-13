Attempt to drive wedge between Krishna, Balram: Tej Pratap on ‘differences’ with brother Tejashwi

Moreover, the BJP, another constituent of the ruling NDA in Bihar, has been repeatedly alleging that the RJD supremo betrayed Hindu traditions by declaring his younger son as his political heir instead of the elder one. (Reuters)

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap Yadav Thursday dismissed speculations that he has distanced himself from the party due to “family strife” and because he was “overshadowed” by younger brother Tejashwi, alleging attempts were being made to drive a wage between “Krishna and Balram”.

The mercurial RJD leader, who had been away from the public eye for some time and whose absence at a meeting of top party leaders here earlier this week triggered fresh speculations of trouble within the Yadav family, was speaking to a regional news channel outside his residence in the state capital.

“I had gone to Mathura on a pilgrimage and fallen ill. Upon return, I spent my time recuperating and that is the only reason why I was not present at the meeting. Otherwise all people know that I do attend all RJD functions,” the state’s former health minister said.

Tej Pratap’s comments came after remarks by some ruling JD(U) leaders that his absence at the party meet on Tuesday at the residence of his mother and former chief minister Rabri Devi indicated a family strife.

He dubbed these speculations and remarks as his rival parties’ attempts to manufacture a division in his family. “Attempts are being made to drive a wedge between Krishna and Balram,” said the former minister, who appeared before the camera with his forehead typically smeared with ash. The mischief-mongers need to remember that Krishna was armed with the Sudarshan Chakra which they all will be slain with, he added.

About reports that he was trying to chart a separate political course, he asserted, “I only believe in following the path of my father and party supremo Lalu Prasad.” Likening his father to socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan, Tej Pratap said Bihar had witnessed a JP movement in the 1970s and now, it is going to witness an LP (abbreviation for Lalu Prasad) movement.