Attempt to defame Hindus through Kathua case: Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh. (PTI)

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday said as part of a sinister political design, attempts are being made to defame Hindus through the Kathua rape-murder case in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking at a function in Bihar’s Nawada, his parliamentary constituency, Singh said: “A conspiracy has been hatched to defame Hindus using the Kathua case. Some people with vested political interests are conspiring to divide the country.”

Blaming “pseudo secularism” for the conspiracy, the Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises said: “Some people are actively defaming Hindus in the name of secularism.” Singh said earlier an attempt was made to defame Swami Aseemanand by linking him with Hindu terror or “Bhagwa Aatankwad”. “Now a fresh attempt is being made to defame Hindus through the Kathua case.”

He condemned the Kathua incident and demanded the arrest of the accused.

“But instead of arresting the real culprits, Hindus are being defamed,” he alleged and appealed to the youth to be alert to counter the forces opposed to the country.

Singh has constantly courted controversy for his statements. During the 2014 Lok Sabha election, he wanted all “those who want to oppose Narendra Modi” to “go to Pakistan”.