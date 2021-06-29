‘Attempt to censor’: Prashant Bhushan reacts after Twitter tags his vaccine tweet as ‘misleading’

Unfazed by Twitter's move, Bhushan again clarified his vaccine skepticism with a detailed statement.

Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Monday faced backlash and criticism over his tweet allegedly promoting vaccine hesitancy. Besides Bhushan, netizens also questioned Twitter for not flagging his tweet, leading to the microblogging platform tagging it as misleading.

It all started yesterday with Bhushan sharing a news clip that stated that a 45-year-old woman died days after taking the COVID-19 vaccine. “The govt is not monitoring adverse events from vaccine nor releasing data,” said Bhushan. He later clarified his stand after criticism. “A lot of people including friends & family have accused me of promoting Vaccine hesitancy, let me clarify my position. I am not anti Vaccine per se. But I believe it is irresponsible to promote universal vaccination of experimental & untested vaccines esp to young & Covid recovered,” he said.

“The healthy young have hardly any chance of serious effects or dying due to covid. They have a higher chance of dying due to vaccines. The covid recovered have much better natural immunity than the vaccine gives them. Vaccines may even compromise their acquired natural immunity,” he added, stating that neither he has taken any vaccine nor he intends to do so.

Twitter flagged his tweets as misleading.

Unfazed by Twitter’s move, Bhushan again clarified his vaccine skepticism with a detailed statement.” I have been attacked by many for tweeting about my views on Covid vaccines. The piece below summarises my Vaccine skepticism & the reasons for this. Apart from the vaccines being untested & having serious adverse effects, I am shocked by attempts to censor such contrarian views…So Twitter flagged the tweet below where I have explained my reasons for being a Vaccine skeptic (with references) as ‘misleading’ & blocked my account for 12 hours. This shows what I have said about the Congruence of interests of Big Pharma & IT platforms to allow just 1 narrative,” he said.

So Twitter flagged the tweet below where I have explained my reasons for being a Vaccine skeptic (with references) as 'misleading' & blocked my account for 12 hours. This shows what I have said about the Congruence of interests of Big Pharma&IT platforms to allow just 1 narrative https://t.co/lK8zjCuvjm — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) June 29, 2021

Twitter has recently ramped up its censorship in India after ‘Congress Toolkit’ allegations levelled by the BJP. Twitter had flagged BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra’s tweet over the issue as ‘manipulated media’.