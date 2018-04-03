Attacks on lawyers: Delhi HC pulls up police for trying to shield accused

The high court said it was “extremely pained” to see the manner in which the matter was being dealt with by the special cell of Delhi Police.

The Delhi High Court today came down heavily on Delhi Police for trying to shield people involved in the arson attacks on the properties of lawyers in the national capital, saying the agency adopted a “brilliant strategy” to save the accused.

The high court said it was “extremely pained” to see the manner in which the matter was being dealt with by the special cell of Delhi Police and added, “We searched earth to heaven to book these persons, but you are trying to save them?”

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar also criticised a trial court order by which one of the arrested accused in the arson attacks was granted bail on March 26.

“Something very unfortunate has been done. There was no occasion for the trial court to get into all the three cases which were not the subject matter while deciding the bail plea of the accused. There is an obvious effort made by the police to protect its own officer. Don’t you think it is a fit case not to be transferred to CBI,” the bench said.

On the issue of bail granted to the accused, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, one of the lawyers whose cars were burnt in the attacks in January, said, “He is the main suspect. In three months, they (Delhi Police) could not identify the person behind the burning the cars of advocates. Either way we are affected by the order of the trial court.”

The bench said that the police have revealed to the trial court everything which it was not required to reveal and it concealed the information, including the orders of the high court in the matter, which it was supposed to tell the trial court.

“Orders of two division benches (of high court) you have undone by this order of the trial court. It is a brilliant strategy adopted by police,” it said.

It also came down heavily on special cell sleuthes for not keeping in loop Delhi Police standing counsel Rahul Mehra regarding the proceedings in the trial court.

The court listed the matter for April 9, when the police have to inform it about the action taken against the erring police official and on the trial court bail order.

The bench had earlier directed the police to find out the culprits involved in setting fire to the vehicles of some senior lawyers, including Kirti Uppal, the president of the Delhi High Court Bar Association.

On January 9 and 22, arson attacks were carried out on the properties and cars of senior advocates Vikas Pahwa and Kirti Uppal by using inflammable substances.

Uppal’s Hyundai Tucson car that was parked outside his house in south Delhi’s Nizamuddin West was set on fire by unidentified miscreants.

On January 4, two cars — a Maruti Swift and a Honda Amaze — parked in the east Delhi house of advocate Ravi Sharma were allegedly torched by unidentified persons.

The court was hearing the plea filed by the Delhi High Court Bar Association seeking a court-monitored SIT probe into the incidents. The association has also sought appointment of a special investigator to probe the case. The court had also taken suo motu cognisance of the incident.