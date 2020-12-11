Attack on Nadda: MHA summons West Bengal chief secretary, DGP on December 14

The convoy was Nadda came under attack on Thursday (IE)

A day after Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked in West Bengal, the Union Home Ministry on Friday summoned the state’s chief secretary and director general of police on December 14. West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and DGP Virendra have been called by the Home Ministry, according to PTI. Both the senior state officials would be expected to explain the law and order situation and steps taken to prevent political violence in West Bengal.

The development comes hours after West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar submitted his report on the law and order situation in West Bengal. The MHA reviewed the reports and summoned the state secretary and DGP.

On Thursday, JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked by what BJP claimed were TMC ‘goons’. The BJP shared the videos in which a crowd can be seen throwing bricks at the convoy of JP Nadda, who was travelling to Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district to address a rally. Nadda was on a two-day visit to West Bengal. Soon after the attacks, the Governor in a series of tweets lashed out at the state police machinery for complete lawlessness in West Bengal.

“Concerned at alarming reports of anarchy and lawlessness @MamataOfficial indicating ruling party harmads on rampage at BJP President Convoy and political police @WBPolice in support. This happening in spite of my alerts to CS & DGP early morning indicated collapse of law and order,” the Governor said. Hours later, the state secretary and DGP met the Governor to apprise him about the situation.

However, the Governor was not convinced and said: “CS @MamataOfficial and DGP @WBPolice called on me today at 6 PM. Unfortunately neither came with any update on pending issues or regarding attack on convoy of BJP President JP Nadda. Their continued non responsive stance signals failure of constitutional machinery in the State.”

Targeting Mamata Banerjee, the Governor today said that the Chief Minister has to follow the Constitution. “She cannot depart for its paths. The law and order situation in the state has been continuously worsening for long. The events that happened yesterday are most unfortunate. They are a slur on our democratic fabric,” he said.